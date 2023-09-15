x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sevierville Police Department to hold car seat safety check

As part of National Child Passenger Safety Week, the Sevierville Police Department is holding a free child car seat safety inspection.
Credit: Sevierville Police Department

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — As part of National Child Passenger Safety Week, the Sevierville Police Department is holding a free child car safety seat event.

The event will take place on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the Sevierville Police Department on 300 Gary Wade Boulevard.

SPD technicians will check the safety of your child's car seat and answer any questions. 

SPD will be sharing child passenger safety educational materials on social media throughout National Child Passenger Safety Week.

Officials say car crashes are a leading cause of death for children. On average, two children under 13 were killed and an estimated 374 were injured, every day in 2019 while riding in cars, SUVs, pickups and vans.

Parents can also have their safety seats checked at the Sevierville Police Department throughout the year. To schedule an appointment, call 865-868-1866 or send an email to rcowan@seveirvilletn.org.

FREE Child Car Safety Seat Check Scheduled During National Child Passenger Safety Week As part of National Child...

Posted by Sevierville Police Department on Friday, September 15, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Sevier County and Farragut’s Hispanic roots

Before You Leave, Check This Out