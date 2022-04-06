Special half marathon added to this year's annual Expo running event downtown

The 5K, 10K and half marathon will start and end this year at World's Fair Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This year's annual Expo running event in May features a few more bells and whistles, including a special half marathon.

This is the 40th anniversary of the World's Fair held May-October 1982 in Knoxville. It also marks the 45th year for Expo itself, held every May downtown.

The Knoxville Track Club, which stages Expo, also is marking its 60th anniversary.

The convergence of all those noteworthy observances prompted KTC to add a half marathon, or 13.1 miles, and to move Expo on Saturday, May 28, to World's Fair Park this year. The past few years the Expo 5k, consisting of 3.1 miles, and 10K, consisting of 6.2 miles, have started and ended on North Central Street across from Crafty Bastard.

Visit Knoxville, the city and county are joining in supporting the event, which will also feature a virtual signup.

Numerous events are planned this spring and summer to mark the 40th anniversary of the World's Fair. KTC created Expo in 1978 in anticipation of the 1982 World's Fair.

There'll be a kids one-mile run starting 7 a.m. May 28. The 5K, 10K and half marathon are set to start 7:30 a.m.

If you're going to run the 10K, you're expected to be able to run it in an hour and 40 minutes. The course will close at 9:15 a.m.

If you're going to run the half, you'll need to finish it in 3 1/2 hours. The course is expected to close by 11 a.m.

Races will start and end at World's Fair Park.

According to KTC, the start will resemble the start of the annual Covenant Health Marathon race.

Runners will run up Clinch Avenue through Fort Sanders to 16th Street to Volunteer Boulevard and through the University of Tennessee campus.

The half course will include the Third Creek Greenway behind Publix, a pass by the RecSports Complex, a swing back to Volunteer Landing and then a finish on the greenway connector leading to World's Fair Park.

1982 World's Fair 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15

According to KTC, the 5K and 10K courses cover part of the half's course until making a turn on Lake Loudoun Boulevard on campus to catch the Neyland Greenway. Runners in those races will end up ultimately back at World's Fair Park.

Runners and walkers should note there'll be a different price for each race.