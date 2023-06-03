Campbell County Special Olympics organizers raise $2,500 in new fundraiser

The "Tip-a-Cop" fundraiser invited people to eat at a restaurant and be served by law enforcement officers.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — Organizers of the Special Olympics in Campbell County hosted a fundraiser at a local restaurant on Monday, raising around $2,500.

They are working to bring the Special Olympics program back to Campbell County, after around 20 years, according to organizers. They said around one-in-five people in Campbell County live with a disability, and "had no true opportunities for recreation or competition."

"Through the power of sports, people living with intellectual disabilities can discover new strengths, skills, and success," they said.

The first event, track and field, is set for May 8 at Campbell County High School. They said they needed to raise money for athlete medals, meals and other parts of the event.

So, they hosted an event called "Tip-a-Cop." During the event, law enforcement officers served customers at a Jacksboro restaurant named "The Local" and collected tips.