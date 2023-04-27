Around a week later, still no date for special session proposed by Gov. Lee

On April 21, Governor Bill Lee said he planned to call lawmakers for a special session on public safety.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Around six days after Governor Bill Lee said he would call for a special session to pass legislation that would "strengthen public safety and preserve constitutional rights," no details are available on when it will be held.

In the final days of the 113th General Assembly, leading Republican lawmakers ignored calls from Gov. Lee to consider a proposal that would create a "temporary mental health order of protection." That proposal would have allowed law enforcement agencies to ask courts for permission to require people they prove to be a danger to themselves or others to dispossess their guns.

"What we need to see is real discussions and thoughtful debate around temporary removal laws, and other common-sense legislation to better protect our communities. What we need to see if an actual product is going to get, at the end of the day, 51 votes. If they come out with a piece of legislation that gets all 75 Republicans, I guarantee you that legislation will be meaningless," said Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D - Nashville), Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus.

The shooting of three staff members and three children at a Nashville private school renewed calls for action on gun access. Demonstrators filled the capitol soon after the shooting and demanded action.

During the previous legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill that protected the gun industry from lawsuits if their weapons are used in shootings. Bills that would have required guns to be secured in cars, lowered the permitless carry age or allowed teachers to carry guns did not pass.

"My caucus, all my colleagues, are very concerned with the notion of taking away a person's guns without due process. Typically in America, when we hear the 'red flag law' — they get upset at someone, call the judge or law enforcement, say, 'This guy is threatening me,' and they're going to pick up their guns. There's no due process," said Rep. Jeremy Faison (R - Cosby), the House Republican Caucus chairman.

In Gov. Lee's latest social media post, he made no mention of gun restrictions but instead said documents left behind by the shooter would be released "very soon."