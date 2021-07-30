Spectrum internet outage reported in Sevierville, Gatlinburg and parts of Maryville

According to a statement from Charter Spectrum, a non-Spectrum construction crew in Maryville damaged two large fiber-optic cable bundles yesterday morning. Over 500 fiber strands were severed, impacting all services to Sevierville, Gatlinburg, parts of Maryville and some of the surrounding areas.

While Charter said they have completed the initial repairs, they discovered additional damage to the fiber at another location. Charter says each strand will have to be repaired individually and services will come back online gradually over the course of the evening.