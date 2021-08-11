Sports Authority signs off on pact with city, county; governments must bless document

The goal is to start construction of the stadium next year and have it ready for minor league baseball in spring 2024.

Taking one more in the myriad of steps needed to ensure the project goes forward, the local city-county Sports Authority approved a formal pact Wednesday that commits it, Knoxville and Knox County to financing for creation of a downtown stadium.

Next week the Knoxville City Council and Knox County Commission are scheduled to affix their approval to what's being called an "interlocal agreement."

It covers specifics such as the up to $65 million in bonds that will be issued to pay for the stadium and the revenue sources -- including team rent and sales tax collections inside the stadium -- that will cover financing costs.

It also includes commitment to create a reserve fund that in the future will cover capital expenses when equipment gets old or fresh maintenance is needed. The city and county would split contributions into the fund, documents show.

Stephanie Welch, a deputy to Mayor Indya Kincannon and a prime staff participant in the project, told Sports Authority board members Wednesday the agreement commits all parties to move forward.

Other documents also must be approved by the governing bodies and they will echo a dedication to proceed with the estimated $75 million stadium east of the Old City below the James White Parkway.

Separately Wednesday, Knoxville Knox County Planning was set to approve a mixed use planned development for the site, which includes land on or near Jackson Avenue and Patton and Florida streets.

The council and commission met Monday night in a workshop to discuss the project, one of the biggest public buildings proposed in the last 20 years locally.

More documents still must clear council and commission approval including a development agreement and a lease agreement for the Double A Tennessee Smokies, which would be a prime tenant and revenue source.

Developer and entrepreneur Randy Boyd owns the Smokies, bought the land for a new stadium and is proposing private commercial and residential development around the project in conjunction with the stadium. The Smokies now play in Sevier County.

Construction now is expected to start next year in time for baseball in spring 2024. Other sports teams could use it including an area soccer team, and the building could host concerts and community events.

The Sports Authority would own the stadium and lease it to tenants.

Welch said the authority will obtain the stadium site as a warranty deed from Boyd once all parties involved are locked into agreements to build it. So long as it's used for sports purposes, it will remain in public hands.

Attorney Mark Mamantov, bond counsel and project adviser, told Sports Authority board members Wednesday that if the city and county decided not to use the site for sports it would revert to Boyd.