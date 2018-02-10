Knoxville — Second-grade teacher Amanda Callahan-Mims was surprised Tuesday in a big way: She got a $20,000 grant to fund the creation of an outdoor learning space for Spring Hill Elementary Community School students, according to a news release from Great Schools Partnership, the organization funding the grant.

The entire school celebrated the surprise announcement when Callahan-Mims was presented with the grant, which was the largest individual TeacherPreneur grant given out by Great Schools Partnerships this year.

The space will use a Music, Art, Science and Sensory Therapy (MASST) approach to "encourage student learning and positive behavior," the release said.

The release explained that by providing gardening, musical experiences, art stations and areas for large group hands-on learning, the space will aim to support students' social and emotional learning. And this kind of space can be particularly helpful for children who struggle with social or emotional issues.

"This engagement with nature has been proven to lower stress levels in students thus strengthening their readiness to learn," the release said.

The grant is part of $112,399 that will be given out to Knox County Schools teachers this week from Great Schools Partnership.

The partnership is a public-private entity that has given out more than $500,000 to teachers to fund creative ideas in Knox County classrooms as part of its TeacherPreneurs initiative over the past five years, according to the release.

“Our teachers are always looking for better ways to reach and engage their students. With the TeacherPreneur grants, we’re partnering with teachers to turn their innovative teaching ideas into reality,” Stephanie Welch, the president of Great Schools Partnership, said in the release. “While teachers are the recipients of the awards, it is Knox County’s 60,000 students who are the true beneficiaries of this program.”

71 teachers applied for this year's grants and 23 will be given cash grants ranging from $1,100 to $20,000 to pursue their proposals. The amount of money was based on each teacher's request, the release explained.

The grant award program "aims to promote KCS teachers as educational leaders and creative problem solvers by encouraging them to use their expertise and creativity to improve the district and the learning opportunities provided to Knox County students," the release said.

The partnership itself, the release detailed, was founded in 2005 to support Knox County Schools and "create the best schools in the South" by serving as an advocate and research, development and operational partner to eliminate disparities and promote reading, early literacy, college and career readiness and quality educators.

All full-time Knox County teachers are eligible for the TeacherPreneur grants. For more information on the grant program or partnership, visit greatschoolspartnership.com.

