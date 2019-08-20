KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students at Spring Hill Elementary School can now have a new multi-sensory experience.

The school opened a new area that allows students to use all of their senses in an open, safe space.

The space focuses on music, art, science, and sensory therapy. It includes instruments, a loom and plants the kids can tend to.

"My hope is that those students will be able to use the space both in their classroom to come out and garden and learn and things like that, but also for students who are maybe just having a stressful day," teacher Amanda Callahan-Mims said.

The new space was funded by a grant program meant to foster creative problem-solving by teachers.