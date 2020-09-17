Ssssnake hunt: New zoo reptile center will feature native venomous snakes

The zoo recovered three pregnant females who produced 26 babies.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A snake-hunting trip this summer produced a bounty for Zoo Knoxville herpetologists as they prepare their new reptile exhibit.

Teams went out into the mountains of East Tennessee to get a native timber rattler for the 12,000-square-foot FirstBank ARC Center.

They ended up retrieving three females, all of whom were pregnant.

As a result, the zoo now has 26 babies born over the last 10 days or so.

Some are being offered to other zoos to fortify their reptile exhibits once they little ones get bigger and start eating.

The venomous timber rattler is widely feared but isn't really a threat to mankind. It prefers to be left alone. Its population also is declining, threatened by a fungal disease.

If you don't disturb a snake, zoo herpetologist Michael Ogle, it won't bother you. Most of what you've heard about snakes and their threat to you isn't true, he said.

The zoo also plans to keep native northern copperhead snakes, which also are venomous, and corn snakes, which are not venomous but often are confused with copperheads because of their tannish markings.

Most local venomous snakes like timber rattlers aren't that common outside of the Smokies or the Cumberland Plateau.

"We cannot wait until we can start putting animals in (the ARC) to get them used to the new habitat before we open to the public," Ogle said.

It's supposed to open next spring.