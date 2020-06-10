St. Louis grand jury indicts McCloskeys on gun charges, tampering with evidence

The Central West End couple made international headlines after photos of them pointing guns at protesters went viral

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Mark and Patricia McCloskey on two counts each: exhibiting a weapon and tampering with evidence.

The couple appeared before a judge Tuesday, who continued their hearing until Oct. 14, saying the grand jury needed more time to deliberate.

The grand jury reached a decision to indict the couple Tuesday afternoon, according to Joel Schwartz, the couple’s attorney.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner originally issued charges against them for unlawful use of a weapon – a felony.

The grand jury added the charge of tampering with evidence.