St. Mary's School raises money to help Louisiana school recover from Hurricane Laura

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — St. Mary's School raises money for a Louisiana school still recovering from Hurricane Laura.

On August 27, Hurricane Laura hit Lake Charles, Louisiana, and severely damaged St. Margaret Catholic School.

While still trying to recover, Hurricane Delta passed through causing additional damage.

The physical damage they had suffered, however, wasn’t the only issue they had to combat. People broke in and stole over $80,000 in new technology and the school’s PPE.

The incident delayed the reopening of the school.

The St. Mary’s Student Council voted on an “out-of-uniform day.”

On November 10, students could wear jeans and sweatshirts if they brought $1 or more to donate.