Suspect captured after stabbing two people at Kingsport IHOP

Police say they found two IHOP employees with knife wounds. Officials state the men were transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Credit: WCYB

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Kingsport police have captured the suspect who stabbed two people at IHOP.

The incident happened Saturday evening just before 9 p.m. Police were dispatched to the IHOP located on East Stone Drive after a call came in about a stabbing.

Police say they found two IHOP employees with knife wounds. Officials state the men were transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigating, police say they learned the men had been stabbed during an altercation with Aaron E. Hopson. Police state one of the victims knew Hopson before the stabbing happened.

Officials state Hopson fled the scene before police arrived.

Police say Hopson was located around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at his home just outside the Kingsport city limits.

According to authorities, there was a brief stand-off before Hopson was taken into custody.

Hopson has been charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and has been booked in the Kingsport City Jail.

This story was originally reported by WCYB in Bristol.  

