State leader attends groundbreaking at large new fulfillment center in Sweetwater

The fulfillment center will be owned by Red Stag, which also has a warehouse location in Knoxville.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — Officials with a major distribution company as well as state leaders visited Sweetwater on Wednesday to attend the groundbreaking of a new fulfillment center that was expected to hire 3,500 people in the community.

Governor Bill Lee attended the event at the site of the new center. It will be owned by Red Stag, a company that operates warehouse and distribution services for many online retailers. It puts products into the boxes they're shipped in, stores items in warehouses and sends them to customers' homes.

The new fulfillment center is expected to be around 700,000 square feet large, and the company said they expected to start hiring there in the next few months.

"I couldn't be more excited than I am today about this project," said Dusty Halcomb, the CEO of Red Stag. "Every time I drive down the driveway and I see giant trucks moving dirt and concrete, it's a little dirt and a little more concrete closer to being opened. I couldn't be happier to be here and I can't wait to get this up and running."