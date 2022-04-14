TN Dept. of Agriculture: Downed power lines caused Sevier Co. wildfires

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Crime Unit conducted the investigation into the cause of the fires.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said it finished its investigation into the cause of two large wildfires in Sevier County in late March and early April.

They said both were caused by downed power lines that were brought down by high winds. They said the winds then helped fuel the quick growth of the wildfires after the lines had fallen.

The first fire started near Indigo Lane on March 30 and destroyed around 2,500 acres, according to officials. It also destroyed several structures before firefighters contained it by April 5.

The second fire started in the Seymour area on March 31 and was fully contained a week later.