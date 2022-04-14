TN Dept. of Agriculture: Downed power lines caused Sevier Co. wildfires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said it finished its investigation into the cause of two large wildfires in Sevier County in late March and early April.
They said both were caused by downed power lines that were brought down by high winds. They said the winds then helped fuel the quick growth of the wildfires after the lines had fallen.
The first fire started near Indigo Lane on March 30 and destroyed around 2,500 acres, according to officials. It also destroyed several structures before firefighters contained it by April 5.
The second fire started in the Seymour area on March 31 and was fully contained a week later.
The Agricultural Crime Unit looked into the cause of the fire. According to authorities, it is the primary agency responsible for investigating suspected arson in the wildlands. They worked with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office and the Pigeon Forge Police Department on the investigation.