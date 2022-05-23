State Rep. Gloria Johnson recovering after health scare

The Knoxville Democrat experienced what's thought to have been a mini-stroke Saturday night. She said she's "still a little tired but ready to go!"

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State Rep. Gloria Johnson said Monday she's feeling better after suffering what appeared to be a mini-stroke over the weekend.

The Knoxville Democrat said Monday she feared she may have overexerted herself Saturday in the heat, attending to private business as well as public events including the Children's Festival of Reading and the 40th anniversary celebration of the opening of the 1982 World's Fair at World's Fair Park.

Well that was fun, resting today, back to work Monday—full force. Love you guys! — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) May 22, 2022

"I'm still a little tired but ready to go!" said Johnson, who is running for reelection.

On Saturday night, she was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center's emergency room after falling ill while at a store.

Johnson, who turns 60 this week, said she spent about 12 hours at the ER but was not admitted to the hospital. After a few hours of rest while in the ER she said she began to feel better.

Doctors think she likely suffered what's referred to as a transient ischemic attack, or TIA, she said. According to the Mayo Clinic, it's a "temporary period of symptoms similar to those of a stroke. A TIA usually lasts only a few minutes and doesn't cause permanent damage."

It can be a warning sign, however, that patients need to acknowledge, according to Mayo.

Johnson said she experienced something similar about 10 years ago.

Johnson has been representing District 13 in the Tennessee House. With Republican-led redistricting, she's been put into a reconfigured District 90 in Knoxville, prompting the need for a move.

State Rep. Sam McKenzie is inheriting parts of Johnson's old district in his House District 15.

Johnson and McKenzie are the lone Democrats in the Knox County delegation.