'I've known Matt since I was 15' | Widow of man who shot at KCSO deputies, leading to deputy's death, speaks

Tucker Blakely responded to a domestic call at Matthew Rose's home on Sunday. KCSO said Rose shot at deputies when they arrived.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Matthew Logan Rose's wife said he dealt with demons until the end of his life, in an emailed statement to WBIR.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tucker Blakely, a deputy with the Knox County Sheriff's Office, responded to a domestic call at Rose's house Sunday evening when he was shot. Blakely died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center the next day.

KCSO said Rose fired on deputies when they arrived. One of the deputies returned fire and killed Rose, the sheriff's office said in a release.

"I've known Matt since I was 15," wrote Angela Rose, Matthew's wife. "Matt Rose was a tortured genius. He was extremely empathetic, loving, nice, handy, creative, and intelligent."

Matthew Rose worked as a stay-at-home dad for the couple's 6-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter, Angela said.

"Demons from traumatic events in his childhood and early adulthood continued to haunt him the entirety of his life," Angela Rose wrote in the email. "He suffered from the mental illnesses of Borderline Personality Disorder, PTSD, and Bipolar Disorder."

Court records from Genesee County, Michigan, show Matthew Rose was charged in an incident involving a gun from July 29, 2023. He was sentenced to four days in jail and a year of probation on Sept. 28, 2023 — four days before the domestic call in Knox County, records show.

Genesee County Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Potbury said Rose and his wife got into an argument during the July incident. During that incident, Angela Rose locked the door to Matthew's parents' home, with his children and parents inside.

"Matthew began banging on the doors and windows trying to get inside," Potbury said in an email. "He shot a handgun outside toward some trees near the house."

Potbury said prosecutors charged Matthew Rose with domestic violence, reckless use of a firearm and illegal entry. He pleaded guilty to one of those charges, court records show.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are continuing to investigate the shooting in Knox County involving Officer Blakely.

Angela Rose's full statement is available below.

"I've known Matt since I was 15. We both grew up in the same hometown in Michigan and met at my first real job there too, KFC. Matt and I got married a few years after I entered the Navy in 2017. I was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. This is also where we had our son who's six and daughter who's two. When I got out of the Navy, we moved to Knoxville, Tennessee.

Matt Rose was a tortured genius. He was extremely empathetic, loving, nice, handy, creative, and intelligent. At his core, he had the most beautiful soul I have ever met in a person. However, demons from traumatic events in his childhood and early adulthood continued to haunt him the entirety of his life. Sadly, he suffered from the mental illnesses of Borderline Personality Disorder, PTSD, and Bipolar Disorder.

He was an excellent and caring father who worked as a Stay at Home Dad for most of our children's childhood. Matt had an aura that children loved.