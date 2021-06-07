Here's how to stay safe and healthy when air quality ranking reaches 'moderate' concern

A local Asthma and Allergy doctor provides tips for people sensitive to poor air quality.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In Knoxville, the air quality was given a 'moderate' or yellow designation from the Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday.

The yellow category means the air quality is acceptable, but it could create a moderate health concern for sensitive groups.

"Elect to do outside activity with caution," said Dr. Don Ellenburg, Asthma and Allergy specialist. "I wouldn't say go hide. We don't need to be fearful of our air quality."

However, people in sensitive groups should be alert. The EPA considers people who have lung diseases such as asthma, chronic bronchitis and emphysema as part of those sensitive groups.

The EPA recommends people also avoid prolonged outdoor activities, like gardening. People should avoid heavy exertion outdoors, too. For example, the EPA suggests going for a walk instead of a jog.

Dr. Don Ellenburg suggests avoiding activities that create fumes, like grilling outside or painting.

He recommends his asthma patients take their medication and use their inhalers as necessary to avoid bad consequences from the air quality.

"Now, if you're having to use it every 2 or 3 hours, then that's too much," Dr. Ellenburg said. "You need to call your doctor, talk to us. Let us know what's going on. We can't read minds."

These activities in reduced air quality can irritate the respiratory system and reduce lung function.

Experts recommend reducing outdoor activities if you experience unusual coughing, chest discomfort, difficulty breathing, wheezing or unusual fatigue.