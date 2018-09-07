A new, low-cost drug and alcohol treatment facility in Blount County is now accepting patients after more than a year of planning.

The treatment center and new program, called Stepping Stone to Recovery, is meant to "provide high-quality treatment for those with limited financial means or government issued healthcare," according to a written statement from Stepping Stone.

The new facility will include 46 residential treatment beds and 36 beds for those transitioning to lower levels of care. It will offer services including substance abuse assessments, medical detox, residential inpatient care, one day hospitalization programs, intensive outpatient, and support after patients leave the facility.

Additionally, therapy programs will be available for the families of people receiving treatment.

Stepping Stone is a sister facility to Cornerstone of Recovery, a treatment center that has been operating in Blount County since 1989.

The Stepping Stone program will be separate from the Cornerstone program.

For more information on how to find treatment through Stepping Stone, visit them online or call (865) 259-0678.

