KNOXVILLE, TENN — A market square staple plans to share an iconic piece of Knoxville cuisine with Nashville.

Stock and Barrel, known for its burgers and bourbon, will open a location in the Music City. The store will be situated in Nashville's "Gulch" neighborhood, just minutes from Broadway.

The Knoxville favorite has made a name for itself using locally sourced beef, as well as other homegrown ingredients. According to the Stock and Barrel website, the restaurant uses bacon from Benton's Smoky Mountain Country Hams and bread from Flour Head Bakery.

One manager credits the influence of other Knoxville based diners as a major part of the restaurant's success.

"Knoxville has evolved a lot from a culinary perspective and a food scene. So it's very competitive, and so it's sharpened us and prepared us to take on a bigger city," Stock and Barrel manager Ben Austin said.

Austin said the Nashville location is Stock and Barrel's first expansion after close to five years in business.

© 2018 WBIR