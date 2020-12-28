The dog, named Joe, is back with his family after deputies say he was stolen along with a John Deere Gator utility vehicle and other items.

A hunting dog named Joe is back with his family after he was stolen from a home on Shady Knoll Drive in Asheboro on Saturday.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office posted pictures on Facebook of Joe with his owner after he was found Monday morning. The department said the community came out on horseback, foot and ATVs to help search the area near where the dog was taken.

Deputies said a John Deere Gator utility vehicle and other equipment were also stolen from the property. The utility vehicle was recovered.

Two men were arrested for the theft.