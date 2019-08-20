Stone Memorial High School students and staff are mourning and remember a junior who died over the weekend in an ATV crash.

16-year-old Grant Bullock died from serious injuries he sustained in an ATV crash on Saturday on a private property off McCampbell Road.

Nearly 400 students and staff of Stone Memorial High held a memorial for Grant on Sunday, setting up a spot to place notes filled with love and other items to remember him by.

"Our kids have come together. Our community has come together. We had three to four hundred people praying over our kids and over our facility," Coach Derik Samber said.

Samber said the junior played football and soccer with all his heart, describing him as energetic and someone who could bring a smile to anyone's face. The team took a moment to share stories and remember Grant Monday.

"Every one of the stories brought a smile to our face. He was just one of those kids you knew when he walked in a room cause the energy he brought, and you knew when he wasn't there cause the energy wasn't there," he said.

His #4 jersey now hangs in his locker under his helmet with pictures of friends, a football, and a cross hanging from his nameplate.

With their first varsity game of the season coming up Friday and a junior varsity game set for Monday, Samber asked players what they thought would be right in the wake of the tragedy.

He didn't think at first they would play, but said players told him they 'want to play for Grant,' so the JV team played Monday and the varsity team will play Friday night in Grant's honor.

"Hopefully we have a good atmosphere. Just try to honor God in all we do and honor Grant's life and his memory in all that we do through the week and Friday night," he said.