NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. — Straight-line winds barreled Thursday morning across Claiborne County, snapping trees and power poles and tossing roofs from buildings.

The storm was part of a system that blasted through East Tennessee starting about 11 a.m., knocking out power at one point to more than 25,000 people in the KUB service area.

Thursday morning's storm downed multiple trees in Claiborne County.

WBIR

"It was just like this force that wouldn’t let up -- for three or four minutes," said C.F. Bailey, who lives on 10 acres just outside Tazewell near the Tazewell Speedway. "I mean, it was just so strong and so stout that nothing could stand in its way."

Rain continued to fall heavily by 1 p.m., he said.

Residents also reported at least one tree that had fallen into a house. A dispatcher said someone in the house was trapped, and authorities were trying to get them out.

Thursday's storm downed poles and power lines in Claiborne County.

C.F. Bailey

Trees also could be seen on top of vehicles in New Tazewell.

Mark Slezak sent 10News video of high winds blowing rain straight across a New Tazewell parking lot amid dark skies.

High winds snapped this phone pole in Claiborne County.

CF Bailey

Bailey said the winds snapped a pole on his property like a toothpick. It provides his internet and phone service. Thankfully, he said, he still had power.