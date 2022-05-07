KUB: Around 11,000 lose power after strong storms pass through areas of East Tennessee

Dispatchers said they received around 30 calls about fallen trees and lines down in areas across Knox County.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Strong storms swept through much of East Tennessee Tuesday evening, bringing strong winds and rain. After the storm swept through much of Knox County, thousands of people reported losing electricity.

The Knoxville Utilities Board reported 11,080 customers without power at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Most of the outages were in the Powell, Broad Acres, Forest Hills and Ridgedale areas — in northern and western parts of the county.

Dispatchers in Knox County also said they received around 30 calls about trees and power lines down on small roads in those parts of the county.

KUB said crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible. Customers who lose power can report it online.