SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Country music star Deana Carter will be coming to Pigeon Forge soon to put on a free concert at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa.

Dollywood said it will be hosting the concert as part of its fourth annual Lyrics and Lore event -- which brings in storytellers and musicians from across the country to celebrate the traditions of the Appalachian region.

Lyrics and Lore runs Friday and Saturday and is open to the public. You can find the full schedule here.

Carter, known for her hit "Strawberry Wine," will be performing Saturday at 9 p.m. Dollywood said seating will be limited.

Carter recently opened her own label, Little Nugget Records, which she released her latest album Southern Way of Life.