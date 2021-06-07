Stress from search for 5-year-old Summer Wells may follow crews home, expert warns

Wells' disappearance from Hawkins County comes with several difficulties for crews, including rough terrain and weather.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — As of July 6, three weeks have passed by since 5-year-old Summer Wells was reported missing in Hawkins County. A state-wide Amber alert was issued a day after she was reported missing.

And three weeks later, agents have said they are not giving up their search even though she has not been seen since June 15.

Her parents said the last time they saw her was when she went to the basement to play with her toys. In an interview, Wells' father said he believes she was kidnapped.

Law enforcement has a difficult task at hand as they continue working to find Summer Wells, according to former Knoxville Police Chief Phil Keith. Her disappearance from Hawkins County came with several difficulties including rough terrain and weather.

"I've been involved in searches throughout the country and it does make a difference," said Keith.

He also ran the national Amber Alert program for more than a decade. Experiences from his time in that position taught him what missing children cases can be like, and the toll it can take on crews who spend hours in the brush, peeking behind every rock and tree for a sign of Wells.

Searchers often don't end up only physically exhausted. Their work can also take a severe mental toll.

"It wears on them, they take that home eventually. If they have children, it's very impactful," said Keith. "When you deal with the innocence of a child, it stays with you. You can't get away from it."

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that it has no new information about 5-year-old Summer Wells. However, Keith said crews are working around the clock.

"They'll run down each trail and keep pursuing it," he said. "They'll be vigilant about it."

He said the slightest shred of information could help crews find her, and he is pleading with anyone who has information to reach out to authorities.

"It's up to individuals, adults, to not take a chance," he said. "Don't underestimate one little thread of information. It might not be significant to the individual but could help the TBI break this case."

Keith, along with TBI, is urging people who were in the area around the time of Wells' disappearance to call.

The TBI said it's received more than 700 tips as they continue to search the Beech Creek area.

They're reviewing information from credible sources only.