Knoxville — There's been kitten yoga, goat yoga and all assortments of interesting ways to enjoy the flow.

This week, you can add a new one to your list-- rolling out your mat to the surround sound of live music.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is teaming up with three yoga instructors from across the Knoxville community for Unstaged: Flow, an event where attendees can relax and meditate as an ensemble of KSO musicians accompany you with live music.

The event will be on Thursday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. Held at The Mill and Mine, those interested can purchase a ticket here. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

Ages 21+ are welcome, and everyone is asked to bring their own yoga mat.

Instructors from Breezeway Yoga Studio, The Glowing Body and Real Hot Yoga will guide you through the movements, and Kava Koncoctions will guide your taste buds with tasters, as well as Tako Taco,m which will have food and drink available for guests to purchase.

All levels are welcome!

The event is part of KSO's UnStaged series that the organization launched last year to "explore new venues, attract new audiences, connect with community partners and break the normal "rules" of going to the Symphon," Rachel Dellinger, the communications director for KSO, said in an email.

For more information on the series, visit knoxvillesymphony.com.

© 2018 WBIR