Several thousand people are without power and numerous trees are down as a line of severe storms with intense, damaging winds struck the already saturated East Tennessee landscape.

►Latest Forecast

As of 9:45 p.m., widespread outages were being reporting in Fentress, Cumberland, Meigs, and Monroe counties. Many of those outages are being resolved or have been resolved.

As of 10:15 p.m., nearly 2,000 people in Knox County lost power as the storms moved through -- particularly along I-40 in West Knox County, East Knoxville, and the Norwood neighborhood.

Even before storms arrived in Sevier County, strong winds knocked out power for more than 1,000 people in the county.

The National Weather Service reported numerous trees down across counties hit by the brunt of the storm, including Morgan County and Campbell County around the Jellico area.

In Greenback, Loudon County deputies said a large tree tore down primary electric lines and is blocking State Route 95 at Jackson Ferry Road, closing both roadways. Fort Loudon Electric and TDOT have been notified and are responding.

Even as strong winds diminish, flooding is still possible until rain moves out of the area later Thursday morning. Up to 1 to 2 more inches of rain is expected.