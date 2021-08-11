KFD: 1 person sent to hospital after fire breaks out at South Knoxville transmission shop

KFD said the fire was reported in the South Knoxville area Monday afternoon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person was sent to the hospital with burn injuries after a structural fire broke out at a transmission shop off Maryville Pike, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD said the fire was reported at Dave's Wholesale Transmissions on 1201 Maryville Pike in South Knoxville Monday afternoon. A small explosion started the flames, KFD said.

According to KFD, six people were inside the building at the time the fire broke out. The people inside tried to fight the fire themselves, but were unsuccessful.

Fire crews brought in several engines and two lift trucks to battle back the flames. Shortly after the fire began, a large plume of black smoke could be seen rising high into the sky from Alcoa Highway.

Previously, KFD reported that two people were sent to the hospital, but at 4:36 p.m., KFD posted on its Twitter account that one victim was sent to the hospital with burns to the arms, neck, and face.

The Knoxville Police Department said that sections of Maryville Pike are closed as KFD crews respond to the fire.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.

KUB also reported more than 900 customers without power in the Maryville Pike area, estimating crews would be able to restore power by 6 p.m.

