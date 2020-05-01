GREENE COUNTY, Tenn — Officials responded to a structure fire Saturday night at Trails End Lane in Greene County.

Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department says everyone is safe and no injuries were reported.

Officials say the cause of the fire was an electrical short in an extension cord that had too many things plugged into it.

Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department

Midway Volunteer Fire Department, Debusk Fire Department, Greene County Sheriff's Office, and the Red Cross assisted at the scene.

Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department is urging people to use caution when plugging things into an extension cord.