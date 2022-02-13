Rural Metro: Possible human remains found after structure fire

Upon arrival, crews noticed that the mobile home was completely engulfed in flames.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A mobile home caught fire early Sunday morning in East Knox County.

Rural Metro Fire responded to 5304 Jones Road around 4:00 a.m. Upon arrival, crews noticed that the mobile home was completely engulfed in flames.

Crews worked from the outside to extinguished the blaze due to a threat of a roof collapse, Rural Metro said.

Neighbors claimed the structure was unoccupied. However, remains were discovered when crews searched the rubble. The Knox County Sheriff's Office and medical examiner will determine if they are of human or animal origin, according to Rural Metro.