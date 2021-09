The student attended Pine Knot Elementary.

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — A student who attended Pine Knot Elementary in McCreary County has died.

The student passed away on Friday, McCreary County School District said in a Facebook post.

Additional counselors will be at the school for students on Monday, MCSD said.

If appropriate, parents were encouraged to speak to their child about the death before the school week started.