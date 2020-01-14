BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — A quarantine situation is underway at a small Kentucky hospital.

A student from Union College is under quarantine in the Barbourville ARH Emergency Room with an unidentified illness, according to a message from the college president, Marcia Hawkins.

"We have been informed that there is no immediate risk to the public," said Hawkins.

Hawkins said she did not have the identity of the student.

"Our student is undergoing tests to identify a virus. So far, we know that the student did not contract the Ebola virus, as has been speculated by posts on Facebook, and that it is not airborne. Also, I’ve been told that the student did not travel out of the country during the break," according to the message.

The hospital confirmed that there is a situation, but that the hospital is operating normally.

"ARH can confirm that the Kentucky Department for Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating a possible infectious disease currently being treated at Barbourville ARH Hospital. Contrary to rumor, Barbourville ARH is open and seeing patients as normal," reads the statement.

Union College is also in Barbourville, which is located northeast of Williamsburg.