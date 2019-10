SEYMOUR, Tenn. — The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded after a school bus engine caught fire while kids were still on board.

According to Chief John Linsenbigler, the kids and the driver were able to quickly escape through the back and no one was hurt.

He said it happened just off Chapman Highway at the intersection of DuPont Road and Wye Drive around 3:50 p.m.

Crews said they were able to extinguish the fire within a few minutes, leaving the front of the bus charred.