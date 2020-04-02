CLINTON, Tenn. — On the surface, the new Clinch River Community School Buddy Bench project just looks like benches. But to students -- they symbolize service, kindness and giving young people a chance to be better.



"I got to help build benches and I'm really proud of that," freshman Autumn Howell said.

These are buddy benches and Howell put her all into helping make them. She was a part of every step of the building process.

"We used eight two by fours, a drill and some glue for extra support," she said.

After a few finishing touches both benches will make their way to Claxton Elementary.

"You know it's kind of sad because I have to say goodbye to my buddy right here," Howell said.

Madison Sexton is one of the painters and a freshman at the school. Her vision revolved around being a friend.

"Friendship is everything to me," she said.

With that in mind she used her paint brush to convey that.

Gabrielle Hays

"I just always thought that the only way to have a friend is to be a friend and that's the whole point of the buddy bench," Sexton said.

Both students go to Clinch River Community School, it is considered an alternative school, which is a place designed to meet students with educational, behavioral or medical needs. Principal Darren Leach said that can sometimes include students who have survived some pretty tough life experiences.

"I think some of our students know what it feels like to not be included and I think sometimes they know what it feels like to be on the outside looking in," he said.

But instead of feeling that they've created something representing the complete opposite. The purpose of the project is to foster connections between young students so they work, read and learn together.

"I want them to be happy, I want it to actually mean something to them," Howell said.

But for all students involved it already matters and Principal Darren Leach said that is the point.

"Anytime they have opportunities to shine and to get recognition for positive things we want to pursue that," Leach said.

The goal is to foster working together, being together and challenging each other to be better.

"It makes for a better person, it makes for a better society and it makes for a better world," Leach added.



The second buddy bench as a few more images that need to be painted.

The school plans to deliver both benches to Claxton next week.





