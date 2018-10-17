Students from across the globe who are living and learning here in East Tennessee saw wild animals for the first time.

English Language Learners students from four Knox County high schools spent the day at Zoo Knoxville learning about wild animals.

The students came to America from different parts of the world including Colombia, Guatemala, Guinea, Honduras, Kenya, Mexico, and the Philippines.

For some of the students, these are animals that are in their home countries.

While it wasn't the most comfortable part of the day, their teacher said riding the camels was the most exciting.

"They loved riding the camels," Stephanie Richter, English Language Learners teacher with Knox Co. Schools, said.

Richter said she thinks the students will be talking about this trip for the rest of the year.

