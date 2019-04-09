LEE COUNTY, Va. — An entire school in southwest Virginia is rallying around a student after video emerged showing he was bullied in the lunchroom. Now, students are taking the lead, saying they will not tolerate the negativity at Lee High School.

"This is a place of learning. This stuff shouldn't ever happen. Bullying is never okay, especially in high school," Noah Sage said. Sage is a senior and captain of the varsity football team at Lee High.

Students at Lee High School said they were crushed and surprised after bullying in their cafeteria was caught on camera and shared on social media.

"I just didn't want that to happen to anyone. It's just a bad thing to happen," eighth-grader Brynne Pendergraft said.

Students from every grade level and even the football teams took initiative and formed a mass response, sitting in the lunchroom with the student who was victimized.

Another eighth-grader, Grayson Huff said, "I was kind of mad, so the next day. The whole JV football team who was in that lunch went and sat with him. We didn't think that was right."

"It was a lot of people, a lot of people went, like most of the lunch room went and sat at that table," Pendergraft told us about the response the following day. Pendergraft said he was in the lunch room at the time of the incident, but did not become aware that it happened until the video surfaced.

The varsity football coach, Alec Haston, said the actions were all student led.

"They didn't just sit with the young man that was directly affected. They went around and they made a positive impact on the rest of the 8th grade class by going and talking to them during their lunch," Haston told News 5.

The students did not stop there. They have continued to reach out to the student to make sure he knows he has their support.

"Every time I see him in the hallway, I say hi to him. I give him a fist bump, ask him how his day is, and just show him my support and stuff," Sage said.

Sheriff’s officials say the student accused of bullying is facing criminal charges.

