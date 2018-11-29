Knoxville — In a new study released Thursday, children born in August have a significantly higher diagnosis and treatment rate of ADHD compared to children born in September.

The study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, used insurance data to track several hundred thousand children born between 2007 and 2009 and followed until 2016.

The study says:

"Younger children in a school grade cohort may be more likely to receive a diagnosis of attention deficit–hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) than their older peers because of age-based variation in behavior that may be attributed to ADHD rather than to the younger age of the children."

The study did not look at states that did not have a Sept. 1 cut off.

Tennessee's cutoff date for entering Kindergarten, which is mandated by state law, is Aug. 15.

That means a child must be five years old on or before that date to enroll in school for the year.

The authors of the study wrote a piece on their research in the New York Times.

In the article, they say:

"We believe these findings reveal just how subjective the diagnosis of A.D.H.D. can be. In any given class, inattentive behavior among younger, August-born children may be perceived, in some instances, to reflect symptoms of A.D.H.D., rather than the relative immaturity that is biologically determined and to be expected among children who are nearly one year younger than September-born classmates."

