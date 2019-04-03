KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Beyoncé once said, "All the single ladies, now put your hands up," especially if you live in Knoxville.

According to a recent study from Zippia, a career services site, Knoxville is the best city for single women in Tennessee.

Using Census data, researchers looked at every single city in the nation with at least 5,000 people and based their results on:

Population density

Percent of population that’s male vs. female (closer to a 50-50 ratio is better)

Median age

Number of unmarried people in each city

Number of bars per capita

Number of farmers markets per capita

Unfortunately, Knoxville did not crack the list of top 10 cities for single women in the nation, but don't feel too bad about those results.

The study found the South generally did not rank very high, but at least it did better than Hawaii, which was ranked as the worst state for single women.

One major positive for Knoxville was that this study also showed a significant number of cities on the list were college towns.

If you don't like it or he hasn't put a ring on it, you could always consider moving to one of the top 10 cities.

Minneapolis, MN College Park, MD Somerville, MA Tempe, AZ Clemson, SC Rochester, NY Ypsilanti, MI Conshohocken, PA Boone, NC Madison, WI

For the full study, visit Zippia's website.