Sheriff: Sullivan Co. deputy critically wounded after being shot

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A deputy is in critical condition in the hospital after the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said someone shot them early Friday morning.

According to the SCSO, people near Hickory Tree Road and Riley Hollow Road in Sullivan County are being urged to stay indoors after a suspect barricaded themself inside a home.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said it started when deputies tried to pull over a driver with outstanding arrest warrants. The sheriff says the driver didn't stop and continued on to home on Riley Hollow Road.

When deputies walked to the house, Sheriff Cassidy said someone fired at the officers from inside the home around 1 a.m.

One deputy was hit and they are in critical condition at Johnson City Medical Center.

The scene is roughly two miles from Sullivan East High School. Drivers were urged to avoid the area Friday morning.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents are investigating the officer shooting.

TBI agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early this morning in Sullivan County. A deputy was shot during the incident and is in serious condition.

