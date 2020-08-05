BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution encouraging the Tennessee legislature's passage and enactment of “Evelyn Boswell’s Law."

Earlier this year, Tennessee Rep. Timothy Hill (R-Blountville), Rep. John Crawford (R-Kingsport), and Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport) introduced an amendment to existing legislation which will increase penalties against parents or guardians who fail to report a missing child to law enforcement or an appropriate agency.

The legislation would be in honor of 1-year-old Evelyn Boswell, who was found dead in March, and it requires parents or guardians to verbally report a child in their care is missing, has been abducted, or has run away within 48 hours of that child’s disappearance, followed by a written report as requested by law enforcement.

As a result of the amendment, failure to report or delaying a report while demonstrating reckless disregard for the safety of a child would be considered a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to 11 months and 29 days in jail, a fine of up to $2,500 or both.

If a parent or guardian fails to report or delay reporting with reckless disregard resulting in serious bodily harm or death, they would be charged with a Class C felony, punishable by three to fifteen years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.