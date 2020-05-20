SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Sullivan County grand jury heard evidence Wednesday against Megan Boswell.
Megan is the mother of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, who was reported missing and was then found dead.
In February 2020, Boswell was charged with filing a false report to police.
She remains in the Sullivan County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Evelyn Boswell's remains were found on family property in Blountville after a 17-day-long search.
Authorities have not yet revealed her cause of death.
