SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Sullivan County grand jury heard evidence Wednesday against Megan Boswell.

Megan is the mother of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, who was reported missing and was then found dead.

In February 2020, Boswell was charged with filing a false report to police.

She remains in the Sullivan County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Evelyn Boswell's remains were found on family property in Blountville after a 17-day-long search.

Authorities have not yet revealed her cause of death.

RELATED: Arraignment delayed for Megan Boswell, mother of baby Evelyn

RELATED: Sullivan County commissioners vote to support 'Evelyn Boswell's Law'

RELATED: Investigators have identified a person of interest in case of Baby Evelyn Boswell