One of the necessities of the Sullivan West Volunteer Fire Department is to help protect all 41 square miles within its patrol area during a fire and every thing within those limits.

Even the most tiniest of residents.

The work of fireman Drew Carr was recently applauded by his fellow crew members on the department's official social media account. The agency was working a brush fire a few months ago when Carr discovered a turtle trying to escape the flames.

Carr saw that the reptile had already been burned so he scooped up the animal, placed him in his fire gear pocket and kept him there until he had completed putting out the flames, the report said.

The worker then transported the turtle to Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park so that he could be treated and recover at their specialized facilities.

The department said in the post that the turtle that the park named Blaze was released earlier this week to the same area where she was recovered.

"By the way she scurried out of her box, as fast as a turtle can scurry, she appeared to be happy to be back home," the official post said.

