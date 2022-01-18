Church Hill Rescue Squad provides update on the reward fund for missing Summer Wells

Summer Wells, a 5-year-old, went missing from her home in Hawkins County in June 2021.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The reward fund for Summer Wells is now $73,700.

Summer went missing from her home in Hawkins County in June of 2021.

The total comes from two large donations of $25,000 and $10,000 received at the beginning of the reward fund.

The rest is from contributions made directly to the bank or mailed to the Church Hill Rescue Squad, which is in charge of the fund.

If you’d like to donate, there are two ways to do so:

Deposit directly into any Civis Bank Branch in Rogersville and Sneedvile.

Mail a check to the Church Hill Rescue Squad.

The Church Hill Rescue Squad and its Board of Directors hopes that extending the reward fund will drive people to provide any credible leads and/or tips.

These funds will either be dispensed to someone who comes forward with credible tips or to the Child Advocacy Center as stated and determined when the reward fund was created.

The reward fund has been extended until June 15, 2022. At that time, it will go under review by the Board of Directors.