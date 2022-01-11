Nearly 300 moved out of Summit Towers for safety reasons due to elevator issues after small fire

The elevators are a necessity for residents of the tower, as the building is home to people 62 and older and those with disabilities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly 300 people are being moved out of Summit Towers in Knoxville for safety reasons after elevators that provide necessary access for people with mobility issues started having problems following an early morning fire.

According to the Knoxville Fire Department, crews are helping to relocate approximately 278 people at 201 Locust Street, saying the small morning fire set off the sprinkler system and brought down the elevator system.

The Fire Marshal ordered the evacuation Tuesday evening.

KFD said it is working with the American Red Cross of East Tennessee to find temporary housing for everyone. They said they will be able to start signing people into temporary housing at around 9 p.m. for the Jacobs Building.

Sharon Hudson with the Red Cross said they were trying to find a shelter that can accommodate up to 400 people. One shelter was available at Central Baptist of Bearden -- but said that shelter would not be able to accommodate all 278 people.

She later said they could also find temporary housing for people at the Jacobs Building at 3301 East Magnolia Avenue.

Millennia Housing Management, the company that owns and operates Summit Towers and Morningside Gardens in Knoxville, said all hands are on deck to resolve the issue. It is currently working with elevator repair vendors to gather the necessary parts to fix the issue.

Summit Towers is an apartment community for people 62 and older as well as people living with disabilities and is located near the Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law in downtown Knoxville.