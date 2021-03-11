Sunday at the Park: Public invited to see famous Clydesdales, hear details about upcoming World's Fair events

The horses will be on hand from about 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at World's Fair Park. The city and Visit Knoxville also will be announcing upcoming events.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A unique October concert series at World's Fair Park raised about $20,000 that'll be used in a fund to help show off the quirky brilliance of the one and only Sunsphere.

Visit Knoxville partnered with the state of Tennessee to stage the four shows, dubbed Sunsphere Sundays.

Kim Bumpas told WBIR on Wednesday about 6,000 people turned out for the shows featuring artists COIN, Dawes, The Lone Bellow and St. Paul and the Broken Bones on the park lawn. Tickets were $10, a great value for any who wanted to attend.

The series drew a diverse crowd including out-of-town visitors who spent the night, said Kim Bumpas, president of Visit Knoxville.

Some money from the series went to a fund created right before the onset of COVID-19 to enhance the Sunsphere experience, including perhaps one day giving it special lighting and sprucing up the observation deck, which is typically open seven days a week to visitors but has been closed for months.

The fund is not meant for maintenance.

"We have a big vision for this fund," Bumpas said.

As East Tennessee emerges from the pandemic, World's Fair Park is expected to go into full-use mode in 2022, Bumpas said.

Next year also is the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World's Fair, when millions came to Knoxville.

On Sunday afternoon, Visit Knoxville and the city are inviting the public to come see the Budweiser Clydesdales at World's Fair Park. People can take photos of the large horses, and there'll also be a short press conference to announce what people can expect to see at the park next year in celebration of the anniversary.

Bumpas said they'll also be revealing Sunday when the observation deck at the Sunsphere will reopen. It closed after COVID hit.

About 12:15 p.m. Sunday, the draught horses will be brought out of their trailers and prepped. Visitors will have the chance to take their pictures.

By 3:15 p.m. their public appearance will be officially over and their gear will be removed.

During the 1982 fair, the Clydesdales were on hand for many months and had their own temporary stable. World's Fair memorabilia from the era features the majestic animals.

The horses already were going to be in town so the timing worked out to feature them at World's Fair Park this weekend while also informing the public about anniversary plans, Bumpas said.

The last time they were featured at World’s Fair Park was 2014, she said.

Knoxvillians can look for various events coinciding with the fair's anniversary starting in May and including something in October, to bring an end of commemoration celebrations.

The Sunsphere fund is another way the public can help. Bumpas said visitors she meets are always keen about the 266-foot orb.

"Some of them (visitors) might not even know what the 1982 World’s Fair is, but they do see that big gold ball in Knoxville, Tennessee. I think that’s something we should all celebrate and get excited about helping with," Bumpas said.

Discussions have been held for years about lighting the Sunsphere but there was no money source to do it. Now there is.

"Whether that's the first project we tackle, I don't know," the tourism chief said.