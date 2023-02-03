Sunday marks Darwin Day celebration at McClung Museum

Feb. 5 will mark Charles Darwin's 214th birthday. The museum is planning tons of activities and displays to celebrate.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, the McClung Museum will celebrate the 214th birthday of Charles Darwin as part of its annual celebration of his scientific influence.

They said family-friendly activity stations will be available at the museum exploring themes of deep time, evolution and adaptation. There will also be educators and UT scientists at the museum ready to teach people about how much of an impact Darwin had on scientific research.

There will also be a giant Darwin puppet that families can take pictures with. The celebration is free, but people will need to register in advance. People can register for the celebration online.