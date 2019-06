KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Sunscreen stations are now available at three Knoxville area parks, according to a Facebook post from the City of Knoxville Parks and Recreation.

These little yellow skin-protecting stops are in Caswell Park, Tyson Park and Victor Ashe Park.

Knoxville Parks and Rec thanked the United Cancer Support Foundation for providing the stations and offering to refill them as needed.

