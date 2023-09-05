Sunsphere base to have original blue color restored

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Visit Knoxville announced it plans to repaint the base of the Sunsphere to its original blue. Visit Knoxville said it is part of Phase I to update and enhance the historic landmark.
According to a release, the Sunsphere was designed by architecture firm Community Tectonics and built for the 1982 World's Fair aligned with the theme of "Energy Turns the World." The golden orb represented the energy of the sun, while the base was originally blue to blend with the color of the sky.
Since then, the Sunsphere base has been painted green. The release said Phase I is planned to start on October 1 with the goal to complete the project by the end of 2023. Phase I will also be the first utilization of the Sunsphere Fund, first organized in 2019 to help maintain the structure.
Phase II is set to begin in 2024 after the completion of Phase I. Visit Knoxville said the second phase will include the construction of a new Visitor Center at the third level of the Sunsphere. This enclosed area will enhance the visitor experience and will include an expanded retail space, additional brochures and visitor information, and provide a clear view of World’s Fair Park. Phase II is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.