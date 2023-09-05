Sunsphere base to have original blue color restored

According to Visit Knoxville, it is part of Phase I of a revamp of the historic landmark, with Phase II involving the construction of a visitor center.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Visit Knoxville announced it plans to repaint the base of the Sunsphere to its original blue. Visit Knoxville said it is part of Phase I to update and enhance the historic landmark.

According to a release, the Sunsphere was designed by architecture firm Community Tectonics and built for the 1982 World's Fair aligned with the theme of "Energy Turns the World." The golden orb represented the energy of the sun, while the base was originally blue to blend with the color of the sky.

Since then, the Sunsphere base has been painted green. The release said Phase I is planned to start on October 1 with the goal to complete the project by the end of 2023. Phase I will also be the first utilization of the Sunsphere Fund, first organized in 2019 to help maintain the structure.