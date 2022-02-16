Sunsphere to reopen Feb. 22, after closing in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

City leaders used the time that The Sunsphere has been closed to update its fourth-floor observation deck ahead of the World's Fair 40th Anniversary.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the 1982 World's Fair approached, designers and architects were challenged to find a way to leave their mark on Knoxville. They thought of ways to capture the theme of that year's fair — "energy turns the world."

They created The Sunsphere, the towering golden sphere located right in the heart of downtown Knoxville.

In March 2020, the structure was closed to visitors as the number of COVID-19 cases rose throughout the community. However, city leaders used the closure as an opportunity to rejuvenate the building and make it more welcoming to visitors.

Kim Bumpas, the president of Visit Knoxville, said crews updated the fourth-floor observation deck to prepare for the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World's Fair.

"It's the Eiffel Tower for Knoxville, Tennessee," Bumpas said. "I don't think people really understand how unique this structure is and the importance that it holds."

She also said the city created 'The Sunsphere Fund' right before the COVID-19 pandemic, which gives the community a way to engage organizations helping maintain The Sunsphere. She also said the fund may be able to finance special events, like lighting up The Sunsphere.

"The whole 1982 World's Fair and how The Sunsphere came to be, it's one of a kind," said Bumpas.