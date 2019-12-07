Batman, Captain America, Wonder Woman, Spider-Man and even Chewbacca paid a visit to some superheroes at East Tennessee Children's Hospital on Friday.

Worlds collided at the hospital when colorful costumed crusaders arrived in town this week as part of the Fanboy Expo happening in Knoxville this weekend.

The group brightened children's days, bringing some special gifts and superhero gadgets like the Batarang.

Batman said he sometimes needs a break from his night job, and he does this every year because the kids deserve a smile.

"To see these kids just brighten up... it gives you a peace that you really don't get. It means the world to these kids and it means a lot to us when we know we have made them happy."